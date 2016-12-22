The Prince George Cougars entered their Christmas break on a five game win streak and in first place in the WHL overall standings.

The (26-8-2) Cougars are a point ahead of Everett but the Silvertips have three games in hand.

P.G. enjoys an 8-point lead over the second place Kelowna Rockets in the B.C. Division.

The Cougars resume action on December 27th in Victoria in the first of a double against the Royals.

The Prince George Spruce Kings sit 4th in the BCHL Mainland Division just a point behind the Langley

Rivermen.

The (16-14-2-2) Spruce Kings are idle until December 29th when they host Langley in the first of back-to-back games at the RMCA.

The Cariboo Cougars enjoy a 7 point lead over the second place Okanagan Rockets in the BCMML.

The Major Midget Cougars are 21-2-1 and they have outscored their opponent 126-39 over 24 games.

They play next week at the Mac’s midget international hockey tournament in Calgary.

The Northern Capitals female midget hockey team is also entered at the Mac’s.

The Caps are the defending champions in the women’s division.