The Prince George RCMP continue to investigate a series of stolen vehicle thefts over the weekend.

Just before 9 o’clock on Saturday night police received a report of a stolen vehicle at the corner of Massey Drive and Westwood Boulevard.

Officers learned a 2003 Ford F-350 was taken at about 6:30 that same evening while the owner was Christmas shopping.

At 8:00 AM on Sunday morning police also found a truck in the middle of the Fraser River near the Simon Fraser Bridge.

Police say it went down an embankment when they attended the area of Ferry Avenue and Clapperton Street.

Since Friday morning, the Prince George RCMP received seven other reports of stolen vehicles.