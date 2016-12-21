A 14 year old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning collision.

Prince George RCMP received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at 1 this morning. The collision occurred at the corner of Rainbow and Liard Drives. The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately after the collision but fled the scene on foot before police arrived. RCMP says it appears that a small SUV struck the girl while she was crossing Rainbow Dr. A North District RCMP Collision Reconstructionist was called in to assist with an investigation and the road was closed for a number of hours.

The investigation lead to a residence on Irwin Street where officers arrested a 31 year old man believed to have been driving the SUV at the time of the collision. He does not have a valid driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP say they will be looking into many causal factors. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any related information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-561-3300.