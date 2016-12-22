Jolly ole’ St. Nick spent Tuesday morning spreading Christmas cheer and giving gifts at the University Hospital of Northern BC.

The man in the red suit visited with kids and teenagers in pediatric care accompanied by Mrs. Claus and his Elf helper.

University Hospital of Northern BC pediatric patients were paid a visit from ole' St. Nick, giving gifts/spreading #Christmas cheer @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/yz5dm3UMgp — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) December 20, 2016

Mr. Claus himself says he’s glad to see all of smiles on their faces and understands that not all can spend the holidays at home.

“There’s nothing worse than a sick child, so a little Christmas cheer hopefully will help in their recovery.”

Eryn Collins with Northern Health says this has been a long-standing tradition at the hospital.

“I think everyone can appreciate that it’s not exactly a place you want to be for Christmas or any time of year for that matter. So anything that we can do to help the kids feel better and be able to celebrate their holidays even though they’re going through a rough time.”

Collins adds most were very taken by Santa’s velvet suit and says it’s nice to make the experience as authentic as possible for the kids.