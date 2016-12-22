The Giscome Quarry and Lime Plant, located 27 kilometres Northeast of Prince George, will be closely monitored by the provincial government.

The 50-year long project has been granted a full certificate of assessment by BC’s Ministry of Environment.

Minister Mary Polak and Energy and Mines Minister Bill Bennett said in a release it will give them the confidence the project will be constructed properly, ensuring no significant effects are likely to occur.

The process was initially consulted and approved by the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, government agencies, local communities, and the general public.

Together, they’ve come up with 25 conditions that must be met, including the hiring of an independent environmental monitor, following the rules of BC’s Climate Action Plan, and mitigating the effects on wildlife.

The first phase of the project is set to cost up to $90 million; the second phase will be approximately $25 million.