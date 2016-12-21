Many of us travel during the holidays, whether it’s back home or off to a warmer climate.

December is by far the busiest time of year for the Prince George Airport.

“In 2015, we saw 40,000 passengers use our facility which is drastically higher than any other month of the year,” says spokesperson Lindsay Cotter. “We always encourage people to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight departure and to check our website before leaving the house to ensure that their flight is arriving on time.”

Cotter has some packing tips to get you through security smoothly.

“Anything that you have that may be fragile is recommended to take in carry-on luggage so you have it with you on the airplane. Also, if you are bringing gifts, you’re advised to leave them unwrapped just in case they need to be checked out by the screening officers.”

Some people will be taking pets along as well as presents and Cotter has some advice for those flying with furry friends.

“People who are travelling with animals need to check with their airline to ensure that they are taking animals at this time of year. Each airline has different policies on that. Leave enough time when you’re leaving your house to get to the airport. It’s winter out there and the roads aren’t always in the best of shape.”

Here are some other things you can do to streamline your travel process:

Check your airline’s website for baggage size, weight restrictions and costs associated with checking your bags;

Place identification in both the inside and outside of your baggage. Be sure to check your bags to ensure prohibited items are not present. For more information visit the “Pack Smart” section of CATSA’s website; and

If you are given the option, check in online; it will save you time. Most airlines offer this service 24 hours before the departure time of the flight.

Safe, stress-free travels, everyone!