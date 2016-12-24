With the holiday season in full swing, ICBC is reminding you to stay safe on the roads.

Spokesperson Doug MacDonald says it can be a deadly time on our streets.

“We usually have about 20 people that are injured in 90 crashes during Christmas and when we’re talking about New Year’s it is fairly similar with 10 people injured and 50 crashes in the North Central region.”

A lot of people hit the highway during this time and MacDonald adds several tips can be helpful so you arrive at your destination safely.

“Make sure you’re vehicle is in good working condition with snow tires on and the are properly inflated, you’ve topped up the washer fluid, the wipers are good and you’ve got your scraper so that no ice is on your vehicle before you take off in the morning,” says MacDonald.

If you plan on drinking during this time its best to call a cab, have a designated driver or Operation Red Nose.

Provincially over 460 people are injured and 5 people are killed over Christmas and New Year’s every year in BC.