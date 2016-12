The UNBC Timberwolves men’s basketball team have signed sought after recruit Adam Pahl for the 2017-18 season.

The Okotoks, Alberta native is currently attending Foothills Composite and has become one of the best players in the province due to his great range and strong play in the paint.

Pahl graduates from Foothills in June and has averaged over 20 points a game during his Grade 11 and 12 seasons.