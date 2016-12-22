The City of Prince George is working feverishly to remove ice from part of the Nechako River at Cottonwood Island Park.

The ice is situated at the mouth of a back-channel running through the Park and under the Replica bridge.

It’s critical for accommodating any increase in water levels that may be caused by the presence of ice on the river.

The Heritage River Trail and parking at Kiwanis Park and the boat launch remain closed.

The City’s emergency operations centre continues to function at level one and monitoring of the Nechako is continuing.

Stationary ice is evident for about 12 kilometres up the Nechako from the confluence with the Fraser and water levels aren’t currently rising.