Prince George Mounties responded to two separate break-ins in three nights earlier this week.

Guns were stolen in both occurrences and RCMP are reminding gun owners to take extra care of their firearms.

On Sunday night around 10PM, police responded to a break-and-enter report along the Hart Highway, where four firearms were stolen including:

– 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below)

– 7mm rifle

– 308 rifle

– SKS rifle (pictured below)

Meanwhile, around 9PM on Tuesday night, RCMP arrived at a break-and-enter at a residence on Walker Road; stolen items include:

– 270 Browning rifle

– 12 gauge 870 shotgun

– 55 inch flat screen TV with sound system

– Playstation 4 gaming system

– Articles of mail

Investigators are concerned that one or more persons are targeting residences in the hopes that there may be firearms.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Mounties are also offering tips for gun owners:

– Always secure your firearms according to Canadian law;

– Secure them at another location (someone with a firearms licence) – if you take a vacation

– Secure your firearms safe to your residence / keep the keys with – you or at another residence

– Take photos of your guns including the serial numbers / store the photos somewhere other than on a computer

– Don’t talk to people about your guns or where you store them

– Sell or relinquish guns that you do not use / need

– Install a good security system, preferably monitored

– Do not leave firearms unattended at remote / seasonal cabins