The Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a series of raided mailboxes.

Over the last six days beginning on Wednesday December 15th, police say 15 Canada Post mailboxes were broken into.

Locations reported include:

– Bendixon Road & Sutley Road

– Cummings Road (2 separate boxes)

– Wappatti Road

– Fisher Road

– Birkitt Road

– Blackburn Road

– Giscome Road

– Monterey Road & Cook Crescent

– Chief Lake Road & Fox Drive

– Chief Lake Road & Christina Road

– Chief Lake Road & Pilot Mountain Road

– Hillside Drive & McLarty Crescent

– Highway 97 & Jorgenson Road

PG RCMP haven’t reported if there is a connection in the robberies, but are reminding everyone to call them if you see suspicious activity and to check your mailbox daily to avoid becoming a potential victim.

Anyone with information on the break-ins are asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 and CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.