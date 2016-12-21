The Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a series of raided mailboxes.
Over the last six days beginning on Wednesday December 15th, police say 15 Canada Post mailboxes were broken into.
Locations reported include:
– Bendixon Road & Sutley Road
– Cummings Road (2 separate boxes)
– Wappatti Road
– Fisher Road
– Birkitt Road
– Blackburn Road
– Giscome Road
– Monterey Road & Cook Crescent
– Chief Lake Road & Fox Drive
– Chief Lake Road & Christina Road
– Chief Lake Road & Pilot Mountain Road
– Hillside Drive & McLarty Crescent
– Highway 97 & Jorgenson Road
PG RCMP haven’t reported if there is a connection in the robberies, but are reminding everyone to call them if you see suspicious activity and to check your mailbox daily to avoid becoming a potential victim.
Anyone with information on the break-ins are asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 and CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.