BC Hydro is reporting of a second power outage in the Prince George area, occurring just after 4PM on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 2,700 customers are affected by the outage North of Westcreek Road, east of Saxton Lake Road, south of Gunniza Lake, and west of Portage Road.

Crews are on their way and are asking residents to be patient as they attempt to figure out the cause of the outage.

You can click here for a full map.