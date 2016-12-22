The BC government is hoping to build on the positive momentum during the 2016 camping season.

Minister of Environment Mary Polak says in order to make things better for everyone, the system will see a minor overhaul.

“For the 2017 season we have made some important changes to ensure that getting a reservation for your family is convenient and is fair for everyone in trying to find that holiday spot.”

Changes taking effect on January 2 and include eliminating the mid-March “opening day” for reservations and extending the three month rolling window to four months.

The Discover Camping reservation site will also see restrictions to altering the arrival dates to prevent overbooking around long-weekends.

185,000 camp-site reservations were made in the province as of September.

Demand for BC Parks reservations through the website has grown by 91% in the past five years.