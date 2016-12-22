Prince George had its second pedestrian involved collision less than 3 days yesterday.

Yesterday, a pedestrian was struck at the corner of Queensway and Connaught Drive just before 5 pm.

“We believe that the driver was turning onto Queensway from Patricia Boulevard when the man stepped out on the road in front of her,” say RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass. “The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, it was dark out and the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk.”

The collision was witnessed by a volunteer citizen on patrol who called the police and began first aid on the pedestrian who was later taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Douglass says pedestrians and drivers need to be extra cautious on roads during the shortest days of the year. Pedestrians should wear bright and reflective clothing and cross at marked crossings whenever possible. Drivers are encouraged to slow down when approaching intersections and other pedestrian crossings.

“We wake up to darkness and by the time we come home it’s dark as well so both drivers and pedestrians should be taking extra caution. Make sure they make eye contact with each other before the pedestrian steps into the road.”

Earlier this week a 14 year old girl was struck on Rainbow Drive and taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver fled the scene and was later arrested. Douglass says they are still investigating but charges are expected to be laid.