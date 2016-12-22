The Prince George RCMP are looking to the public for a wanted man.

Jeffrey Wayne Smith is wanted on a variety of charges including trafficking a controlled substance, 4 counts of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking plus an assault charge in Alberta.

They stem from drug trafficking investigations from December 2015 to February of 2016.

On December 10th, 2015, Smith was arrested by police in a vehicle with a 29 year old man.

Heroin, cocaine and meth-amphetamine and a significant quantity of cash were located. A warrant was executed at a residence on the 4200 block of Quintin Avenue where more drugs and a replica handgun were located.

On February 4th, 2016, police executed a warrant at a residence on the 500 block of Freeman Street in Prince George.

Smith and a 32 year old woman were located and arrested in the residence. A significant quantity of heroin, cocaine and meth-amphetamine were located along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police say Smith is violent and should not be approached.

He is five feet ten inches tall with brown hair and green eyes and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know where he is please call the local detachment or Crime Stoppers.