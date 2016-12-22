The Prince George Cougars will be well represented during the 2016-17 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament which begins December 26th in Calgary, Alberta.

Here are the prospects who will be playing:

Niklas Hoem (2000 – G – Greater Vancouver Canadians): Listed by the Cougars during the 2015-16 season, Niklas Hoem is 5-7 this season for the Greater Vancouver Canadians in the B.C. Major Midget League.

Liam Ryan (2000 – F – Vancouver Northeast Chiefs) Ryan has registered six goals and 13 assists in 20 games so far this season with the BCMML’S Vancouver Northeast Chiefs.

Max Kryski (2000 – F – Okanagan Rockets): Kryski has 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points in 23 games and is currently tied for third in league scoring.

Zach Wickson (1999 – G – Cariboo Cougars): Listed by the Cougars in the fall of 2016, Wickson is 12-1 this season for the BCMML-leading Cariboo Cougars with a league best 1.18 goals-against-average.

Joel Patsey (1999 – D – Cariboo Cougars): Patsey has recorded seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points in 24 games this season with the Cariboo Cougars.

Jonas Harkins (2000 – D – Cariboo Cougars): Harkins has a goal and four assists in 18 games this season in his second season with the Cariboo Cougars.

Reid Perepeluk (2000 – F – Cariboo Cougars): Perepeluk has put together a strong offensive season netting six goals and adding 15 assists for 21 points in 18 games this season for the Cariboo Cougars.

Taylor Gauthier (2001 – G – Calgary Bisons): Gauthier was selected ninth overall by the Prince George Cougars in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. He’s the fourth highest goaltender ever selected in a WHL Bantam Draft and so far this season he’s registered a 2.10 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage in 11 games this season with the Calgary Buffaloes.

Cole Beamin (2001 – D – Saskatoon Contacts): In 28 games with the Saskatoon Contacts Beamin has picked up two goals while adding five assists.

Jack Michell (2001 – D – Saskatoon Contacts): Michell has four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 28 games for the Saskatoon Contacts this season.