If you feel your home isn’t as warm as you’d like it to be, it could be because of a frozen pipe from your furnace.

As the colder temperatures continue to roll in, pipes that are trying to flow heat throughout the home are subject to freezing.

“People don’t normally service their furnaces or their heating equipment, and then they fail or start working intermittently, lowering the temperature, and then the snow causes pipes to freeze,” says Fraser Plumbing and Heating owner Dan Veller.

He believes frozen pipes are due to a lack of awareness, which could lead to serious consequences if not regularly maintenanced.

“I think people just put it off; it’s one of those things that you don’t need to heat when you’re going into the summer, so everyone just puts it off. You could though spend thousands of dollars with water damage from frozen lines and flooding.”

Veller lists some ideas on how to combat the issue.

“They need to be heat-taped and insulated, and you need to check and make sure that stuff’s working and the heat-tape is plugged in. Also, make sure, if you have an alternative heat source in that area, it is also working up to the capacity of where it should be.”

Homes with pipes on the outside exposed to snow are likely to follow these steps, but Veller is reminding every home-owner to be more aware of your pipe’s vulnerability.