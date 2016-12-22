Consumer’s in BC were paying 1.6% more for necessities in November according to Stats Canada.

The national rate came in slightly lower at 1.2% but Analyst Zachary Glazier says the province still posted steeper declines in two areas than the rest of the country.

“Looking at passenger vehicles those prices rose less in British Columbia than in the rest of Canada and for gasoline prices on both a monthly and yearly basis those prices declined more in BC than at the national level.”

BC also held an edge over the rest of Canada when it came to food prices. “Prices declined 0.7% in Canada year-over-year and that matched the decline from last October while in BC that decline was -0.9% which is slightly larger,” says Glazier.

The provincial inflation rate hike is still lower than October’s increase of 2.1%

Newfoundland and Labrador experienced the biggest inflation rate hike among the provinces at 3.6%