Some seniors in the province may not be able to spend Christmas with their loved ones; there may also be some who may not have anyone to spend the season with.

The BC Government and Prince George Council of Seniors are suggesting a number of ways to their holiday season a memorable one.

NEW: Reach out to seniors during the Holidays, https://t.co/SGNtcInLg6 @UWLM — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) December 22, 2016

“There’s so many seniors here that don’t have family here. Even if a stranger reached out and wishes them a ‘Merry Christmas,’ look in their eye and say ‘Merry Christmas,’ which a lot of people will never do,” says Jenny Parsons, President of the PG Council of Seniors.

She adds most people don’t even consider about the needs of the elderly at this time of year.

“Some of these seniors are so shy and it takes us, the people of the community, to step up to the plate, make the first step and say ‘Come on in.'”

Parsons goes on to say even a task as simple as snow shovelling will make their day.

“You see a sidewalk or a driveway that hasn’t been done, go up and offer to do it. Say, ‘I’m here to shovel your driveway!’ They would really appreciate that.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors to the Minister of Health Darryl Plecas says British Columbians should think of ways to make seniors feel more connected with their family.

He adds seniors could also visit local community centres to be with others who may be in the same boat.