Transit services in Prince George will be under a holiday schedule during parts of the festive season.

Regular service is planned for December 27-30 while Christmas Eve will see buses running until 7pm.

For the first time in the city’s history Sunday level service is being offered for the first time on Boxing Day.

City Transit Planner Josephine Macharia explains what the situation on New Year’s Eve will also look like.

“We have regular Saturday service until 7 o’clock and then we’ll be running the buses for free after 7 until 3 the following morning so that everyone can get home safely.”

No buses will be running on Christmas Day in Prince George.