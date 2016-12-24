According to the BC Coroner’s Service 136 people died from winter sport activities like skiing, snow boarding, and ice hockey between 2007 and 2013.

The 2014-15 provincial numbers saw a combined 455 people hospitalized from injuries while skiing or snow boarding.

66% of those incidents in BC required a trip to the hospital for treatment of a major injury.

Twenty-five percent of snowmobile related injuries that required hospital stays in 2014-15 took place in the Northern Health Region.

The majority of those injuries were in men between the ages of 20 and 50.