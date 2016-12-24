A late night stabbing in the Hart last night put one young man in the hospital and another in RCMP custody.

At about 10 PM, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a stabbing on Sparrow Road. Officers were informed that the suspect had fled in a vehicle immediately following the incident.

A 21 year old man was transported to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

While en route to the scene police located the suspicious vehicle turning onto Otway Road. Minutes later, the driver lost control and slid into a snowbank. The 20 year old male suspect was arrested without incident. The suspect and the victim are known to each other.

A knife and a pellet pistol were found in the vehicle. The suspect was also found to be a prohibited driver and the vehicle was uninsured.

The suspect was held in custody and is expected to appear in court later today. Multiple charges are anticipated.