If you were planning on calling Operation Red Nose to get you home after Christmas dinner, you’re out of luck. The volunteer safe ride service is taking a break for the holiday weekend.

“Our volunteers have spent the last four weekends getting people home safely and we realized that they need a break and they want to spend time with family and friends over Christmas weekend,” says spokesperson Andrea Johnson. “So we are not operating this weekend and we encourage everyone to find alternative ways to get home. We’re back on the road as of 9 pm on December 30 and, of course, for New Years Eve.”

The service will run for an extra hour on New Year’s Eve so you’ve got until 4 am to give them a call.

While applications for new volunteers are closed, Johnson says they’re still looking for more help for their busiest night of the year.

“If they still want to work for us on New Year’s Eve, let us know because we still need more volunteers to help us out. It’s too late for them to get the criminal record check in but if they’ve been approved, let us know if they’re available for New Year’s Eve.”

If you’ve volunteered with them before and are interested in helping people get home from their celebrations safely, you can get in touch with Operation Red Nose via their Facebook page.