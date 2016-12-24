If you’ve got no where to go for a turkey dinner, the St. Vincent de Paul Society is inviting you to its table.

Organiser Bernie Goold says no one should be alone on Christmas.

“We serve dinner on Christmas Day at Sacred Heart Auditorium on Patricia Boulevard on the corner of Ingledew Street from 11:30 to 1:30 for anyone who is in need or will be alone. It’s a full turkey dinner with all the trimmings and you’re welcome to come and have a meal and join the community and put a little spark into your Christmas.”

The Society is still taking donations for the dinner and for hampers in the new year.