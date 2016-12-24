The UNBC Timberwolves men’s soccer program has bolstered their line-up for the 2017-18 season.

They have committed midfielder Joel Watson.

Watson recently visited the UNBC campus, where Simonson says he impressed the Timberwolves on and off the pitch.

“He fits the philosophy of our program to a tee. Joel meshed incredibly well with our players on his visit to the school,” says Simonson. “Joel possesses a level of grit and resilience that I believe will lead to him becoming a very successful player in Canada West.”

Watson is a product of the Vancouver Island Wave Soccer Club.