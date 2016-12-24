Replacing Prince George’s downtown Fire Hall # 1 is one of the top priorities for local fire crews going forward.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer, Marcel Profeit says while the current building is ok, a new building would be even better.

“It serves it’s purpose but moving forward I think for everybody’s benefit not only within the fire service but for the community a new fire hall would be a huge benefit.”

Profeit adds an important piece of legislation will see an overhaul. “Our industry is governed by legislation from the province called the Fire Safety Act which is in the process of getting replaced by the province. When that comes into effect early to middle of next year its going to change the role in the responsibilities we currently have.”

The City of Prince George is also launching a new website in 2017 which will require more information from PG Fire Services.