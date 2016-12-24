The Community Associations of Prince George would like to see more involvement from the City of Prince George heading into 2017.

City Community Coordinator Cheryl Livingstone-Leman says the demands from both parties are almost similar which should create a smoother road ahead.

“So what the city is asking is to be able to support them more fully with a little nit more staff time, more resources and some tool-kits that will make them stronger and more viable into the future.”

The association is asking for $20,000 in funding for continued share of School District 57 buildings.

City Council approved their grass-roots model for next year which Livingstone is relieved to see the relationship between both parties is still strong. “We’re really happy with council accepting our community association strategy so I think that gives the staff a go ahead to work with community associations and to try and strengthen them.”

Community Associations have been in Prince George for over 40 years.