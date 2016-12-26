Customers will be packed like sardines during Andre’s Electronics Boxing Week Sale in Prince George.

It all gets going on Monday and Store Manager Ed Jang says the annual blow-out is marked on everybody’s calender.

“It is the biggest event of the year for us, people are waiting to see what kind of products are out after Christmas and its been going on like this for the last 15-20 years. It’s a continued standard when people are looking for our Boxing Day specials.”

Jang adds certain brands should be flying off the shelves. “Our Apple products, 4K Smart TV’s, many of the appliances and of course our Telus products too.”

It can be pretty comical to see how far people will go to buy the product they want. “We get a lot of people that actually park their vehicles and stay inside them during the cold weather but yes we can get long line-ups for sure,” says Jang.