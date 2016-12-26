BC Hydro is offering advice on how Prince George residents can save money during the holidays.

Spokesperson Bob Gammer says something as simple as changing your lights can make a huge difference.

“The LED lights use about 1 to 3% of what old incandescent lights used to use, they really save a lot and if you like having your lights on all the time during the Christmas season that’s a way to make sure you’re bill doesn’t get too high.”

Gammer adds the winter time is always the busiest for hydro use. “We do record the highest demand for electricity during the winter and usually between the hours of 4 and 8pm when on weekday evenings and that’s when everybody comes home, turns on the lights and heat, does the laundry, makes dinner.”

For more tips you can go to BC Hydro’s website and look under the Power Smart section.