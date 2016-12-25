BC Premier Christy Clark got into the Christmas spirit on Sunday by issuing a statement on the holiday.

“This Christmas, in communities throughout British Columbia, homes will be filled with warmth, love, and the spirit of giving. For many of us, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the only Son of God. For all of us, the holiday season is a chance to spend time with the people we love.”

“However you choose to celebrate the season, we can best honour the spirit of Christmas by remembering the less fortunate – our neighbours who struggle to make ends meet, or put a roof over their children’s heads. If you have

the time or money to lend a helping hand, you can make a tremendous difference in someone’s life.”

“From my family to yours, I wish all British Columbians a Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and a very happy 2017.”