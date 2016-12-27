As we head into the new year, December in Prince George will go down as a chilly one.

Ross MacDonald with Environment Canada says while the month won’t go down as record breaking, colder than normal temperatures dominated.

“We’re running with an average mean temperature of about -13 degrees which certainly puts us on the slightly colder side in terms of averages for the month. How it ranks, it may make in terms of the coldest month it should make the top 15.”

However the strong La Nina they were expecting shrunk quite a bit in the fall. “Back in the fall in September you saw us backing off on the strength of those predictions of the La Nina turning into a weaker one which is working with those projections we saw in the fall.”

MacDonald expects the rest of the winter to be normal or just below normal with another cold snap expected in the nee year.