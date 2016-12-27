The revitalization of downtown Prince George was in full effect during 2016.

Downtown PG Executive Director, Colleen Van Mook says a large volume of new business in the downtown core was a major plus.

“Seeing all the increase in businesses that have come or relocated downtown along with our façade improvement program has seen a huge uptake in businesses improving the street fronts of their buildings.”

According to Van Mook 18 businesses set up shop or re-located in the downtown core this year with some of those including Betulla Burning, Kask, The Black Clover, Jim’s Clothes Closet and Walk Right Shoes.

Van Mooks adds a couple of annual events held in the area have added to the new excitement in downtown Prince George.

“And that’s why we do events like Downtown Summerfest, and the Winter Carnival so that we can invite people to come downtown and have a good time. We’re seeing that sense of excitement is starting to build in our downtown.”

The new 3-hour downtown parking rules continues to be a hot topic of conversation for local residents but Van Mook is of the opinion the change has been very beneficial for the frequent visitors who support local business.

“We’ve been able to move some of the parked vehicles into off-street parking which frees up more space for the frequent visitors which is what the business owners are happy about.”

CrossRoads Craft Brewery was also announced in 2016 which will set up shop in the old Tony Roma’s building sometime in the new year.