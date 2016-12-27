The Northern Capitals title defence at the Mac’s Midget AAA Hockey Tournament in Calgary got a little more difficult after dropping a 3-1 decision to the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Mary Hirsch opened the scoring for the Flames at 15:48 of the first period to give the hosts a 1-0 after 20 minutes.

In the second, both teams opened things up offensively thanks to a pair of goals coming from Jordan Shanks at 17:36 to even the score at 1 at even strength.

The Flames re-took possession of the lead later in the period thanks to a power-play marker by Kendi Lundell to give Calgary a 2-1 edge heading into the break.

Mackenzie Lauseberg potted the insurance goal for Calgary at 12:36 of the third period.

Olivia Davis made 27 saves in defeat for the Capitals.

The Capitals next action is on Tuesday morning at 11:15 against the Saskatoon Stars.