Upgrading civic facilities and infrastructure is on the top of Mayor Lyn Hall’s list in 2017.

Several important Prince George structures are in need of an overhaul according to Hall.

“We’ve got a number of aging facilities, you only need to look at Fire Hall 1, the Four Seasons Pool, Rolling Mix Concrete Arena and if you look at even the CN Centre and Aquatic Centre both of them are over 20 years old and they’re requiring renovations and some retro fits.”

However, an important recreation facility will have their overhaul completed in 2017 says Hall.

“Masich Place Stadium is going to have the 4.2 million dollar retro fit next year completed so that’s exciting, we have our parks strategy in 2017 and that is exciting as well and it will mean we take a closer look at our parks and trail systems.”

He and council also delivered on a major priority for the city in 2016.

“One of the things we heard loud and clear was the community wanted and needed seniors housing so the Riverbend Housing project is a big piece of achievement for us as that certainly goes a long way with 125 million dollars worth of development in our city for 2016,” says Hall.

In just two years, Prince George’s Talktober meetings have been a valuable sounding board.

Hall can’t say enough good things on what has come out of the sessions.

“It continues to provide some very valuable feedback and important information for us to take to our council budget deliberations. The lighting at Tyner Boulevard, the lighting at Foothills and we have another phase 2 on Foothills that needs to be done so it has been a long time coming.”