Actress Carrie Fisher, who was most widely recognized for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died at age 60.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, said her mother died just before on Tuesday morning.

Fisher was hospitalized on Friday after she suffered a medical emergency during a Los Angeles bound flight.

She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit “Shampoo”.