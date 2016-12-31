The Prince George Cougars closed out the 2016 portion of their schedule with a come from behind 4-3 victory over the Silvertips in Everett.

The Cats scored the first two and the last two goals of the game to avoid their first three game losing skid of the season.

Josh Curtis snapped a 3-3 tie with 5:44 left in the third.

Brendan Guhle tied the game 10 minutes earlier.

Guhle, named the first star, finished with a goal, an assist and was plus three.

Jansen Harkins led the Cats with two goals and an assist. He was also plus three.

Prince George out-shot Everett 25-20.

The Silvertips were 2 for 7 on the power play while the Cats were 0 for 3.

P.G. was 1-3 in the season series against Everett.

The 27-10-2 Cougars play their next two games on home ice against the Victoria Royals Friday and Saturday, January 6th and 7th.

After WHL action on Friday, Prince George leads the B.C. Division by eight points over both Kamloops and Kelowna with Victoria 12 off the pace.

In the overall standings, Everett and Prince George have 56 points followed by Regina and Medicine Hat with 55.

The Silvertips have three games in hand while the Pats have five games in hand over both the Cougars and the Tigers.

Photo credit: Prince George Cougars and Brett Cullen Photography