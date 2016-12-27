Sometimes they don’t say how they just say how many.

The Cariboo Cougars improved to 2-0 at the Mac’s Midget AAA Hockey Tournament in Calgary with a last minute victory over the Notre Dame Hounds on Tuesday.

In a rather chippy affair Vanderhoof product Hunter Floris played the hero for the second consecutive evening scoring lighting the lamp twice in the final four minutes giving the major midget Cats the 3-2 victory.

The Hounds got on the board first at 12:35 on the power-play from Brad Morrissey ripping one past Cougars goalie Zack Wickson.

Cariboo captain Jesse Pomeroy evened the score five minutes cashing in on a scoring play from Daine Dubois and Devin Sutton.

No goals were scored in the middle frame but both teams combined for 12 penalties in the period.

Joel Neuenschwander gave Notre Dame the lead back just two minutes into the third on the man advantage putting the Hounds in front.

The theatrics from Floris were set up less than three minutes by Sutton both times include the game winner on the man advantage.

Wickson made 26 saves in the victory.

Cariboo’s next game is at 11:45 Thursday morning against the New York Jr. Islanders.