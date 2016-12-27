The backs are up against the wall for the Northern Capitals after falling to 0-2 at the Mac’s Midget AAA Hockey Tournament in Calgary following an 8-1 loss against the Saskatoon Stars.

The Stars blitzed out to a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes courtesy of goals from Anna Leschyshyn, Willow Slobodzian, Jordyn Holmes and Dana Wood.

Jordan Shanks put the Capitals on the board early in the third before the Stars countered with four more goals off the sticks of Julia Rongve, Mackenna Parker, Grace Shirley and Joelle Fiala.

Capitals were outshot 39-10.

Eight different Saskatoon players recorded two points a piece.

Capitals play the Fraser Valley Rush Wednesday morning at 10:30.