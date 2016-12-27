The post-Christmas schedule for the Prince George Cougars began with a thud against the Victoria Royals.

Tyler Soy continued his mastery over the visitors with a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Prince George.

The Royals jumped out to a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes courtesy of Matthew Phillips 25th of the season 1:18 into the opening period.

Brad Morrison replied for the Cougars in the middle frame and interrupted what would have been natural hat-trick for Soy who scored two of his markers in the second period to give the Royals a 3-1 after 40 minutes.

After completing the trio of goals, Soy picked up his fourth point of the game setting up Chaz Reddekopp who potted his 6th goal of the season.

Former Cariboo Cougars goaltender Griffen Outhouse made 42 saves in the victory for Victoria.

Both teams play again on Wednesday night.

The Cougars have announced Shawn Chambers will be the team’s second Assistant Coach.