Prince George’s Alyssa Connell got off on the right foot at the BC Junior Curling Championships in New Westminster posting a 9-4 victory over Sarah Daniels in Draw 2 action.

Connell was tied 4-4 with Daniels after the fifth end break.

She later outscored Daniels the rest of the by a 5-2 margin including 4 points in the 9th end.

Victoria’s Mariah Coulombe takes on Connell in Draw at 2pm on Wednesday.