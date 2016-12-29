The provincial government can still do a better job of spreading the province’s wealth according to Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond.

Bond says one of her goals in 2017 is to lend a helping hand to the resource-based communities who are struggling.

“British Columbia is leading the country and economy with the lowest unemployment rate and all of those kinds of things, one of the priorities we need to stay focused on is ensuring that if you live in Fort St. John, Fort St. James or Quesnel you’ll have a way to benefit from that growing economy.”

With 2016 winding down the focus now shift to the BC Election which is slated for May 9.

Bond believes she will continue to give Northern BC a strong voice going forward, especially in the rural areas.

“McBride, Valemount, Dunster, Dome Creek and all of the places, it’s not about Victoria talking to us from that direction, it is about us having strong advocates and people who can fight hard on behalf of our region.”

Bond says the biggest highlight of 2016 was making the Ancient Forest a Class A park.

The goal now is to make it a UNESCO World Heritage Site.