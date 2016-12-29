The construction of the Salmon River Bridge and a rebounding mining sector were some of the high points in 2016 according to Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris.

The riding took some big steps but Morris adds a few more things are on the table.

“Every proposed pipeline comes through my riding so it will have an impact on employment in my area, we’re doing well on housing and we have a housing project on 20th and Victoria (In Prince George) that is in the process of being completed, so overall I’ve been pretty happy about the way things are going in Prince George-Mackenzie.”

Morris is looking forward to the Northern Resource Forum in January and is curious as to what the sector could look like in the next 40-50 years.

Morris also very pleased with the provincial outlook for next year and would like to make some headway on a major issue plaguing our streets.

“We’ve got a bit of surplus budget this year we will be able to apply in some of the social programs we have across the province here and overall I’m optimistic and if we can get a handle on the fentanyl situation I will be really happy for 2017.”

As for the mining sector, Morris continues to carry an optimistic outlook. “We got the coal mines in the Tumbler Ridge area that changed hands and will commence operations, we’ve got the Bruce Jack mine in the process of being built right now, Mount Milligan the copper prices are rebounding and is operating as it should.”

The local MLA is running for re-election in his riding for the spring BC Election which is slated for May 9.

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond is also running for re-election.