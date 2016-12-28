Water levels along the Nechako River are in stable condition according to the City of Prince George.

The majority of the ice surface has moved upstream beyond City limits, but local residents have been tempted to walk onto the icy surface.

City Communications Officer Michael Kellett says it’s important to respect the many signs put in place and not to simply ignore them.

“That activity is extremely dangerous and it could endanger your own life as well as any emergency personnel that may have to come and rescue you.”

Local fire rescue crews say this incident occurred on Christmas Eve while they were monitoring the river’s conditions.

Kellett also explains what ‘stable’ means at this time.

“It’s basically within very narrow range so that the change is negligible. So we’re just saying the situation hasn’t improved greatly and it hasn’t worsened.”

He adds Cottonwood Island Park and the Heritage River Trail are closed off to the public and to stay on the safe side of the barricade.