If you’re still in the Christmas spirit, you may want to check out the Railway and Forestry Museum.

Executive Director Ranjit Gill helped organize the annual Celebration of Lights, which runs every day for the rest of the week.

“We have over 100,000 Christmas lights here at the Railway and Forestry museum and it’s absolutely magical. Typically we close between Christmas and New years, but because we have all these lights we really wanted the community to come out and visit.”

The event starts at 3:30 PM today, tomorrow, and Friday, but Gill actually recommends heading down a little later.

“It’s best to come after it’s starting to get dark because you can really appreciate the lights.”

Don’t be too late, though. The display ends each night around 7:30.