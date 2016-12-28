Things finally clicked offensively for the Northern Capitals as they skated to a 5-0 win on Wednesday over the Fraser Valley Rush.

The Capitals jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the opening frame after Camryn Scully and Caily Mellott lit the lamp on Rush goaltender Jenna Ehling.

In the second, Braxtyn Shawara and Katie Young added to the lead forcing a goaltending change for Fraser Valley after carrying a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Shawara picked up her second marker of the contest in the third period after slapping home a Scully feed who also collected her third point of the contest.

Fraser Valley was outshot 32-14.

Olivia Davis picked up the shutout for the Caps.

The San Jose Jr. Sharks face-off against the Northern Capitals on Friday at 12:15.