Much like last season, the Prince George Cougars had a less than stellar post-Christmas road trip to Victoria.

The Cougars fell for the second consecutive night to the Royals dropping a 3-0 decision on Wednesday which was highlighted by a 40 save shutout by Griffen Outhouse.

Jack Walker scored the game winner just 8:42 into the first period slipping one past Prince George goalkeeper Nick McBride who was solid in defeat making 21 saves.

Victoria added to its advantage in the middle frame courtesy of Vladimir Bobylev putting home a Regan Nagy feed who collected two assists on the evening.

Chaz Reddekopp scored the lone goal in the third period to ice the victory for the Royals.

Cougar forwards Jesse Gabrielle and Kody McDonald received game-misconducts at 19:08 of third period after getting into a scuffle with Reddekopp and Quesnel product Ryan Gagnon who also was given an early shower.

Outhouse has stopped 113 out of 115 shots against the Cougars over his last 3 starts putting up a .982 save percentage during that span.

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-1 on the road against the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday keeping the Cougars BC Division lead at six points.

Everett Silvertips leapfrogged Prince George for the overall points lead in the WHL after propelling to a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Giants.

The Silvertips will entertain the Cougars on Friday night at 7:35.