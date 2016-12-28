Prince George’s Alyssa Connell and her rink split a pair of games on Wednesday to improve to 2-1 at the BC Junior Curling Championships at New Westminster.

Connell fell to 1-1 this afternoon to Mariah Coulombe during Draw 4 by a 9-4 margin. The team based out of the PG Golf and Curling Club fell behind 6-1 after 5 ends before scoring a three-spot in the sixth end to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Coulombe would then counter with singles in ends 7 thru 9 to ice the victory.

Connell rebounded during Draw 5 winning edging Alysha Buchy of Kimberley by a score of 9-6.

The Prince George rink carried at 4-2 advantage after 5 ends including 3-point 4th end.

Connell’s rink then outscored Buchy 5-3 the rest of the way to earn the victory.

Connell is back in action with a pair of games at 2:00 and 7:00 on Thursday against Megan Bourassa of Delta Thistle and