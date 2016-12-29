It will be tough sledding on the roads in Prince George Thursday thanks to the snow.

Five to ten centimetres of snow is expected to fall until midnight and Cindy Yu with Environment Canada says any potential dangers on our streets rises due to the warmer weather.

“This type of temperature usually allows the fluffy snow to become more compact to the surface of the roads and it doesn’t matter where you are in the country because when you’re dealing with these temperatures it will also be tricky on the roads.”

More white stuff is expected by the weekend according to Yu. “On Saturday, it looks like we will have another disturbance moving through and we can expect another few centimetres to fall but starting on January 1st a ridge will be over BC and Prince George will experience some sunshine.”