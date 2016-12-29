The Christmas Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army in Prince George turned out to be a smashing success.

A combined $270,000 was raised from the campaign and the Tree of Lights initiative.

Business Coordinator Bill Glascow couldn’t be more pleased with the support shown in Prince George. “Our community is a wonderful place to live and we have a lot of generosity in this town plus we’re so grateful to serve in this community. It’s humbling every year to see these numbers being reached to help do the things we do so it’s fantastic.”

Glascow adds the funding allows them to continue their work in the city. “The food bank, our community ministries and any help that we give for families in need the money goes towards that. This funding helps us meet our goals every year and without it we can’t do the stuff we do.”