After a long night partying this New Year’s Eve, getting safe ride home should not be a problem in Prince George.

City Transit Planner Josephine Macharia says anyone wanting a ride on the bus will have no shortage of options.

“We have regular Saturday service until 7pm and then we’ll be running the buses for free so any wanting to hope on the bus until 3am has a chance to get home safely.”

No city buses will be running on New Year’s Day but regular service will return on January 2nd.